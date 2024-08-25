Coaching legend dead
Mourning for Daum: “Encouraged many people”
The sporting world mourns the death of Christoph Daum. At the age of 70, the coaching legend lost his battle against cancer. "He fought bravely against his illness and encouraged many affected people with his open approach to the subject," said Uli Hoeneß in response to the shocking news.
"Throughout his life, Christoph Daum never avoided a dispute, but we both made our peace a long time ago and the news of his death also affects me deeply," Hoeneß said in a Bayern statement, expressing his shock.
Daum had been battling cancer since the fall of 2022. He initially withdrew from the public eye, but this changed again shortly afterwards. Daum gave interviews again and appeared on talk shows. "In the end, he was unable to win his final battle, but German soccer will remember him as a man who always gave his all - for his clubs, his teams and far beyond," explains Hoeneß.
Double with Austria
Daum was one of the most dazzling coaches in professional soccer for many years. From October 2002 to June 2003, he coached Vienna's Austria during the era of patron Frank Stronach and led them to the double in Austria.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace," reads a reaction on Austria's Instagram account. VfB Stuttgart, with whom Daum became champions in 1992, wrote: "His time at the club, culminating in the German championship in 1992, will remain unforgotten." And FC Schalke 04: "A great personality of German soccer and an impressive role model in the fight against cancer."
