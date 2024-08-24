Dragged into a side alley
Viennese woman (18) raped at Neustifter Kirtag
Horrific scenes are said to have taken place on Friday evening in the party mile at the Neustifter Kirtag. An 18-year-old Viennese woman was reportedly dragged into a side alley and raped by an unknown perpetrator. The victim ended up in hospital and charges were filed ...
Even assault rifles and a large contingent of police could not prevent a horrific crime at the Neustift Kirtag. An 18-year-old girl and a friend from Lower Austria visited the well-attended spectacle in the town's posh district. In the early evening, however, the duo were brutally separated.
Doorman knocks girl down in front of celebrity heuriger
Not out of sheer recklessness, but by a violent security guard. He only let the young Viennese girl through at the entrance to a celebrity wine tavern, but the Lower Austrian girl was brutally rejected, pushed by the security guard and knocked down. The shocked high school student ran away and about an hour later she met up with her schoolmate again.
Report to the police and trip to hospital
The girl tearfully told her a horror story: she had left the Heurigen in search of her "lost friend" - and was suddenly sexually assaulted. According to the 18-year-old, she was ambushed by a stranger who dragged her into a local side street and raped her.
The girls then immediately went together to the police and paramedics, who looked after them carefully. Charges were also filed. The Viennese girl was immediately taken to the General Hospital, where appropriate investigations into the abuse were carried out, the results of which should be available soon.
According to the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate, the exact interrogations are still pending, but the investigations into both shocking incidents at the city festival are already in full swing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.