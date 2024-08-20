A homeless club as the last hurdle for Salzburg

Aleksa Terzic does not seem to be focusing on the crowd. "Dynamo are a good team," parried the Serbian, "but we're only focusing on ourselves. We have to carry on like we did last time, give everything and keep pushing ourselves." His fellow defender Kamil Piatkowski has a similar view. "We have to play our style and only think about how to win the game." For the 24-year-old, the visit to Lublin is actually a kind of home game. The Pole grew up not too far from the venue and is expecting support from friends and family. High-flyer Moussa Yeo, who has netted in three competitive games en suite, wants to "get into a good starting position" with the Bulls.