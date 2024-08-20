Battle for the premier class
A homeless club as the last hurdle for Salzburg
Red Bull Salzburg face Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League play-off on Wednesday (9pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). A first leg away from home is an advantage, especially as the Ukrainians have to play away from home.
Salzburg still have one hurdle to overcome to qualify for the Champions League for the sixth time in a row. Dynamo Kiev, a club with a great history and tradition, awaits Pep Lijnders' team. But it is also a club without a home.
Due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the national record champions (16 titles, plus 13 times Soviet champion) play their home matches in neighboring Poland, specifically in Lublin, a city of 340,000 inhabitants. Although many (refugee) Ukrainians live there, they do not really feel at home. It is precisely this tragic aspect that could prove decisive for the team from Mozartstadt when it comes to taking the final step towards the top flight.
"It's definitely an advantage for us," said starter Adam Daghim when asked about the away clash on Wednesday. "It's the play-off, there are no easy opponents," says club boss Stephan Reiter, who is also not unhappy that Dynamo were able to eliminate Rangers from Glasgow in the qualifiers. "As far as the setting is concerned, it's certainly different against Kiev," Reiter knows. But the most important thing is "that we have the second leg at home".
Aleksa Terzic does not seem to be focusing on the crowd. "Dynamo are a good team," parried the Serbian, "but we're only focusing on ourselves. We have to carry on like we did last time, give everything and keep pushing ourselves." His fellow defender Kamil Piatkowski has a similar view. "We have to play our style and only think about how to win the game." For the 24-year-old, the visit to Lublin is actually a kind of home game. The Pole grew up not too far from the venue and is expecting support from friends and family. High-flyer Moussa Yeo, who has netted in three competitive games en suite, wants to "get into a good starting position" with the Bulls.
"You have to earn it
At the same time, he warns: "Dynamo prevailed against the favored Rangers. We have to play against a very clever team." Dynamo is not an easy hurdle for Salzburg, but it is doable. And as coach Lijnders always says: "You have to earn your place in the Champions League!"
