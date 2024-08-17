Party stage shook
Hit fireworks were even hotter than the weather
While their colleagues were exhausting themselves in temperatures of more than 30 degrees, the daredevils were preparing for their performance at the "Krone" festival in Linz in a slightly different way. And Italian beauty Rosanna Rocci made a fan's dream come true.
Martin was blown away, completely speechless: Italo beauty Rosanna Rocci had invited the Linz "Krone" festival fan to join her on stage to perform a song with him. He could hardly believe his luck. Before that, "Lausbua" Marco Wahrstätter had wowed the audience with his Styrian accordion. And even earlier, pop shooting star Charlien had thrown herself into the crowd after the performance of the festival perennials from Kristall to impressively demonstrate her vocal volume under the motto "You wish I was playing".
Air conditioning at 19 degrees
The band, who finally got the party stage shaking at 8.30 p.m. sharp, were completely oblivious to all of this. Because after the sound check at lunchtime, the daredevils withdrew. Frontman Albert-Mario Lampel explains: "We went to the hotel, turned the air conditioning down to 19 degrees and slept perfectly. It was the perfect preparation for us."
From EAV to Roland Kaiser
For real. Because the Malle-tested boys from Styria fired off a firework display of hits in a class of their own - whether Cordula Grün, hit songs by the EAV or party hits by Roland Kaiser - there was no stopping the party people on the banks of the Danube.
