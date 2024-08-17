Hit fireworks were even hotter than the weather

Martin was blown away, completely speechless: Italo beauty Rosanna Rocci had invited the Linz "Krone" festival fan to join her on stage to perform a song with him. He could hardly believe his luck. Before that, "Lausbua" Marco Wahrstätter had wowed the audience with his Styrian accordion. And even earlier, pop shooting star Charlien had thrown herself into the crowd after the performance of the festival perennials from Kristall to impressively demonstrate her vocal volume under the motto "You wish I was playing".