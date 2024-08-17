Vorteilswelt
Professional Alexander Erler

Lederhosen instead of tennis outfit – because of Gabalier

17.08.2024 14:00

Three weeks after his victory in the doubles competition at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel, the "Krone" reported, Tyrolean tennis pro Alexander Erler (26) returns to the stadium - but this time in dashing traditional costume!

Friday evening, shortly after 6 p.m.: tennis ace Alexander Erler enters the tennis stadium in Kitz - and immediately pulls out his cell phone. "It's unbelievable how different it looks here," he marvels. And he's right: the sand on the center court - his "living room" - has given way to dark tiles, and instead of the players' benches and the umpire's chair, there's a huge stage. "It feels strange, almost wrong - because I'm used to it being completely different."

"I feel really comfortable"
The 26-year-old himself is also sporting an unfamiliar look. He has swapped his tennis outfit for a pair of leather trousers, shirt and gilet. "The company 'Inntaler Trachtenwelt' outfitted me, I feel really comfortable," the Tyrolean reveals.

Erler enjoyed the show with Gabalier, Thorsteinn Einarsson, The Boss Hoss, Mario Barth, Gregor Meyle and Sara de Blue.
Erler enjoyed the show with Gabalier, Thorsteinn Einarsson, The Boss Hoss, Mario Barth, Gregor Meyle and Sara de Blue.
(Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
The 26-year-old Tyrolean was flanked by Jasmin Steiner, head of service at "Tiroler Korne" (left), Marion and Claudia (right) - all in a dirndl from "Zillertaler Trachtenwelt".
The 26-year-old Tyrolean was flanked by Jasmin Steiner, head of service at "Tiroler Korne" (left), Marion and Claudia (right) - all in a dirndl from "Zillertaler Trachtenwelt".
(Bild: Claus Meinert)
Organizer Thomas Rass (3rd from right) with top-class guests on Friday evening - including Alexander Erler (2nd from right).
Organizer Thomas Rass (3rd from right) with top-class guests on Friday evening - including Alexander Erler (2nd from right).
(Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
Gregor Meyle and Andreas Gabalier are good friends.
Gregor Meyle and Andreas Gabalier are good friends.
(Bild: GERALD LOBENWEIN)
Andreas Gabalier and The Monroes sang a duet.
Andreas Gabalier and The Monroes sang a duet.
(Bild: GERALD LOBENWEIN)
The tennis stadium was sold out on Friday.
The tennis stadium was sold out on Friday.
(Bild: GERALD LOBENWEIN)
Andreas Gabalier performed a few songs.
Andreas Gabalier performed a few songs.
(Bild: GERALD LOBENWEIN)
Thorsteinn Einarsson was also there.
Thorsteinn Einarsson was also there.
(Bild: GERALD LOBENWEIN)
The BossHoss stepped on the gas.
The BossHoss stepped on the gas.
(Bild: Gerald Lobenwein)

And what was all the fuss about? To be able to marvel at Andreas Gabalier live during his anniversary show. "I'm a big fan of his and always listen to his songs when I'm traveling. His music makes me happy and relaxes me," says Erler.

Erler would like to ask Gabalier one special question
He has never been to a concert by the folk rock'n'roller - a first, so to speak. Is there anything he would like to ask Gabalier? "I'm playing here in front of around 5,000 to 6,000 spectators and would like to know from him how it all feels for him."

Erler clearly enjoyed the short break from the intense daily routine of the tournament - not only Gabalier himself, but also the other bands that performed left an impression.

"It'll go on until mid-November"
Where will the tennis pro go next? "Today I'm flying to the ATP tournament in Winston-Salem, then the US Open and then I hope to be nominated for the Davis Cup. Then there's China and the Erste Bank Open in Vienna," says the 26-year-old. It's week by week until mid-November - hopefully Erler will return to his home country with a title or two.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
Folgen Sie uns auf