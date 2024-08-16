Entire village "silenced"
Suspicion: Ex-“Miss” suffocated children with pillows
Now it is a sad certainty: the two girls (5, 8) who were found dead with their mother in the bedroom in the district of Tulln (Lower Austria) were suffocated. The "Krone" summarizes the latest developments.
Waiting for the birth of their second child in a newly built house - it was the big dream of the then family of three, which they wanted to realize in 2016 by moving to Muckendorf in the district of Tulln (Lower Austria). Six years later, the village of 1,700 people is in sheer horror.
The tragedy that took place in the bedroom of the family home on Wednesday left more than just neighbors and friends shocked. "The whole town has fallen silent," says Mayor Harald Germann in an interview with Krone.
As reported, the father, a police officer who had been separated from the family for four years, found his ex-partner Nicole and his two daughters (5, 8) dead. Just 24 hours later, it was clear that Eleonora and Helena had been suffocated. The results of the autopsy thus confirm initial information from "Krone".
"Miss Weinviertel" with gunshot wound next to dead children
Her mother, a 30-year-old paramedic, lay lifeless next to them - with a gunshot wound from a pistol that the hunter legally owned. The gun was seized right next to the dead woman.
The grave suspicion: Nicole is said to have pressed a pad on the little girl's face until she stopped breathing. "However, the investigation is continuing in all directions. Because the most obvious things don't always have to be true," says Stefan Pfandler, head of the State Office of Criminal Investigation.
The motive and background to the terrible crime are unclear. So far, there are no indications that the woman, who was crowned Miss Weinviertel nine years ago, had any psychological problems. A serious illness can also be ruled out at present.
"The shock and helplessness are enormous"
It's not just the investigators who are baffled, nobody in the town itself can understand it either. "The consternation and helplessness are enormous. She was always a fun-loving woman," says Barbara Vacha. The local councillor knew Nicole from the creative club that they both supported. "Her children were always enthusiastic about it too," says Vacha.
The deeply shocked Mayor Germann also confirms that Eleonora and Helena were two shining lights. "They were such lovely children. Whenever the older of the two saw me in the village square, she always greeted me and asked me if she could read to her sister in kindergarten." The news also hit him like a blow. He was in a meeting when he suddenly noticed lots of blue lights. "What happened then spread like wildfire. It was simply awful," says Germann.
While the criminologists are investigating the background, crisis intervention teams are looking after close friends and relatives. The best possible care was also organized at the kindergarten and school the girls attended.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.