“People are fed up with SPÖ politics”

In an interview with krone.tv, Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp is fierce on topics such as social welfare, migration, Islamization and political Islam: "The mosque associations must be closed immediately. There are radical preachers there. Only recently, the district leader of the 10th district sat next to a hate preacher and went there to catch votes. Radical preachers must leave the country immediately."
According to Nepp, criminals who are not Austrian citizens should be taken out of the country. When asked why the FPÖ voted against the surveillance of messenger services proposed by Karl Nehammer at the security summit in the Federal Chancellery, the Vienna FPÖ leader replied: "The proposal was not in line with the constitution. And this surveillance cannot generally apply to the general domestic population." Nepp sees Vienna as the control center of IS in Europe, which in his view has recently been proven time and again.
"Cross out Vienna with a sharpie"
He expresses his dismay at the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, which he underlines with a tour T-shirt he got for the concert, which he holds up to the TV camera: "The tour cities are listed here on the back of the T-shirt. You can now cross out Vienna with a fat Sharpie. It's a huge embarrassment that the concerts have taken place everywhere but in Vienna. That's also a huge blow to the image."
Social welfare only for Austrian citizens
Nepp also sees a massive need for action on the emotional issue of social welfare: "Hungary doesn't pay minimum benefits to everyone. It's different in Vienna. The social welfare case of the Syrian family of nine with 4,600 euros became known there. That is the amount that only comes from Vienna. If you add the federal benefit to that, it comes to 6,000 euros per month. Net! The Federal Audit Office also recently published again that Vienna has the fewest controls." Nepp counters the current situation with a radical proposal: "If I'm mayor of Vienna next year, I'll make a rule in the first 48 hours that social welfare will only be paid out to Austrian citizens." In his view, all foreigners would leave Hungary because they would not receive any money there. Nepp would also support a federal law banning radical Islam and, as mayor of Vienna, would end the allocation of municipal housing to foreigners: "Introducing the allocation of municipal housing to foreigners was a huge mistake. Back then, under Housing Councillor Werner Faymann."
"Fed up with politics"
During his visits to the districts of Vienna, he would come across many disappointed people. Nepp: "People are fed up with SPÖ politics." He would not rule out anyone as a coalition partner after the Vienna elections in 2025. In his view, however, there are radical left-wing groups in the Vienna SPÖ that would not tolerate a future coalition with the FPÖ.
