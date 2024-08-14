“People are fed up with SPÖ politics”

Social welfare only for Austrian citizens

Nepp also sees a massive need for action on the emotional issue of social welfare: "Hungary doesn't pay minimum benefits to everyone. It's different in Vienna. The social welfare case of the Syrian family of nine with 4,600 euros became known there. That is the amount that only comes from Vienna. If you add the federal benefit to that, it comes to 6,000 euros per month. Net! The Federal Audit Office also recently published again that Vienna has the fewest controls." Nepp counters the current situation with a radical proposal: "If I'm mayor of Vienna next year, I'll make a rule in the first 48 hours that social welfare will only be paid out to Austrian citizens." In his view, all foreigners would leave Hungary because they would not receive any money there. Nepp would also support a federal law banning radical Islam and, as mayor of Vienna, would end the allocation of municipal housing to foreigners: "Introducing the allocation of municipal housing to foreigners was a huge mistake. Back then, under Housing Councillor Werner Faymann."