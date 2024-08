World music pearl by deeLinde & Emiliano Sampaio

Yodeling in the South Seas

The "Alpine Ballad", for example, seamlessly blends a Styrian folk song with yodeling into an oil-shimmering image of the South Seas. A deliberately surreal moment, typical of the duo. From winding mangrove forests of deep-toned trombones ("Tiger der Sümpfe") to a heavy-blooded summertime ("Gerhards Kaibling"), the music is hardly played here - but dreamed.