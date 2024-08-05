Manipulation allegations! Could the Olympics be over?

According to Schulz, "the whole system is designed to cheat at the Olympics. The Olympics is the only event in fencing that gets worldwide attention. That's what it's all about. That's why as much as possible is already being manipulated in the substructure." The report mentions Alisher Usmanov, who is said to be a mastermind in the fencing scandal. The Russian was president of the World Fencing Federation for many years.