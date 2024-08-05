New details revealed
Manipulation allegations! Could the Olympics be over?
On the sidelines of the Olympic Games in Paris, allegations of manipulation surrounding sabre fencing are causing a lot of unrest. Is the sport now even facing elimination from the Olympics?
A report on the "ARD-Sportschau" hit like a bomb. In the report by journalist Hajo Seppelt, Marcus Schulz, a former referee at the highest level, describes how attempts are being made to manipulate the sport of fencing.
He was once contacted by a coach and met in his hotel room. "He said: 'Marcus, would you be prepared to accept a certain advantage? I said: 'For what?" Then Schulz was suddenly quoted sums. "We would offer you 5,000 euros for this fencer and that one," said the coach. Schulz immediately refused, to which the coach countered: "Are you trying to be a good boy now? You'll never make it to the top like that."
According to Schulz, "the whole system is designed to cheat at the Olympics. The Olympics is the only event in fencing that gets worldwide attention. That's what it's all about. That's why as much as possible is already being manipulated in the substructure." The report mentions Alisher Usmanov, who is said to be a mastermind in the fencing scandal. The Russian was president of the World Fencing Federation for many years.
Complicated rules
Former referee Joachim Wargalla also complains in the report that the rules of fencing are so complicated "that they are extremely open to interpretation. It can therefore also be manipulated by the referee. Today, I can't make a decision in around 50 percent of cases where both fencers rush towards each other and meet."
His demand: "As long as sabre fencing can be manipulated in this way, it should not be continued in the Olympic program!" However, the probability is low. After all, IOC boss Thomas is a fan of the sport, and as a fencer he was also Olympic champion with the team in 1976.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.