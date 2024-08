Opening derby ends with a fair points split

The Westliga match between FC Pinzgau and St. Johann only picked up a little in the second half. On the deep pitch, however, it was more of a battle than a beautiful game. Moosmann put Saalfelden in front after Streitwieser's cross. Practically on the counter-attack, the visitors were invited with a weak back pass, Kosakiewic said "thank you" and netted to make the final score 1:1.