Nine years old
Southport knife attack: Third girl dies
Following the horrific knife attack at a dance school in Southport, another victim has succumbed to her serious injuries. A nine-year-old girl died in hospital on Tuesday, according to Merseyside Police. The two other girls who died at the scene were aged six and seven.
Further details about the alleged perpetrator have since emerged. The parents of the 17-year-old, who was arrested as a suspect, were from Rwanda. However, the boy himself was born in the UK and had lived in the Southport area since 2013, according to BBC information.
Stores and restaurants closed
The mourning for the victims is great in Southport, numerous stores and restaurants remained closed on Tuesday. British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived at the scene of the crime on Tuesday morning. Like many others, she laid flowers.
The murder took place on Monday morning at a "dance and yoga workshop for Taylor Swift fans". The perpetrator is said to have taken a cab to the community center, which also houses a dance school for children. Once there, he stabbed the children of primary school age.
Neighbor: "Normal, friendly family"
The motive is still unclear, but the authorities have ruled out a terrorist background. The arrested 17-year-old is currently being questioned, but has not yet made any statements.
A neighbor of the boy's parents said that they were normal, friendly people: "The mother was at home and looked after the children. The father went to work every day." They had talked over the garden fence and the sons had also been inconspicuous. Meanwhile, various rumors are circulating on social media about the identity of the 17-year-old, but the police once again emphasized that they would not comment on them or reveal the name of the suspect.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
