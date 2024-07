64-year-old woman run over by car on forest road

A 64-year-old Austrian woman was run over and injured by her car on a forest road on the way to the Falbesoner Ochsenalm in Neustift in the Stubai Valley on Monday afternoon. The woman had wanted to unload groceries from the car, which had stopped at a hairpin bend, when the car suddenly started to roll for unknown reasons. The 64-year-old was apparently hit and her extremities were caught under the wheels of the car.