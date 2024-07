No whistles against the most controversial Olympian

Not in the Olympic Village

On Saturday, Van de Velde played with his partner Matthew Immers against the Italians Adrian Carambula and Alex Ranghieri. While some fans clapped when they won points, boos could be heard from time to time. In the end, the two Dutchmen were narrowly beaten 1:2 in sets. Incidentally, the convicted sex offender does not live in the Olympic Village at his own request. Instead, he is staying in separate accommodation in Paris.