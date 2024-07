On the way to an operation: Rescue crashed into a police car

The accident occurred at around 1.30 pm. A patrol from the Lienz police station was driving on the Felbertauernstraße in Lienz in the direction of Ainet as part of an operation with flashing blue lights and flashing horn. The officers wanted to attend a serious traffic accident that had occurred. A 59-year-old police officer was behind the wheel and his 42-year-old colleague was in the passenger seat.