Ukrainians about Russians: “They don’t exist for us!”

"You can't imagine what it's like for them!"

Former fencer Hutzajt, who was also his country's sports minister until November, emphasized the extreme conditions under which his athletes had to prepare. Charlan, for example, comes from Mykolaiv in the south of Ukraine, which is repeatedly the target of Russian missile and drone fire. "You can't imagine what it's like for them to train and compete here, always knowing that bad news could come from home at any time."