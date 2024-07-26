Outbreak in Brazil
First fatalities due to Oropouche virus
In Brazil, two people have died from the mosquito-borne Oropouche virus for the first time. "So far, there have been no reports of deaths from the disease in the scientific literature worldwide," the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday (local time).
The cases were women from the state of Bahia in north-eastern Brazil. According to the report, both were under 30 years old and had no accompanying illnesses.
Symptoms similar to dengue fever
However, the women showed signs and symptoms similar to severe dengue fever. Another death in the southern state of Santa Catarina is still being investigated.
Oropouche fever is a disease caused by a virus that is mainly transmitted by the Culicoides paraenses mosquito, but also by other species. Animals such as monkeys or sloths as well as humans can be the main hosts for transmission. The symptoms are similar to those of dengue and chikungunya fever: headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and diarrhea. In rare cases, the course of the disease can be severe. There is no specific treatment.
Effects on pregnant women and children
Six cases with possible effects on unborn children are currently being investigated in Brazil. Health authorities are carrying out analyses to determine whether there is a link between Oropouche fever and cases of malformations or miscarriages.
According to the Pan American Health Organization, the Oropouche virus was first discovered in 1955 in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean. According to the Ministry of Health, it was first identified in Brazil in 1960 from a blood sample taken from a sloth. Since then, isolated cases and localized outbreaks have been reported, mainly in the states of the Amazon region.
In 2024, 7,236 cases of Oropouche fever were registered in 20 Brazilian states. Cases and outbreaks have also been reported in other Central and South American countries such as Panama, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, it said.
