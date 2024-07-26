First fatalities due to Oropouche virus

Oropouche fever is a disease caused by a virus that is mainly transmitted by the Culicoides paraenses mosquito, but also by other species. Animals such as monkeys or sloths as well as humans can be the main hosts for transmission. The symptoms are similar to those of dengue and chikungunya fever: headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and diarrhea. In rare cases, the course of the disease can be severe. There is no specific treatment.