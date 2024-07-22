“Maybe I’ll have to do it myself in future!”

"Not used to having to fight really hard!"

The world champion suddenly looks like he did before his dominant period: aggressive and irritable, no longer so controlled and unassailable, his nerves are on edge. No wonder: the 26-year-old recently experienced three races without a win in a row at the end of the 2021 season, the updates to the car are not working as well as hoped, and his lead in the drivers' championship over Lando Norris has shrunk to 76 points. "Max is not used to this, we are not used to the fact that you have to fight really hard, that we have opponents," says Red Bull's Head of Motorsport Helmut Marko.