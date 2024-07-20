Festival opening
All of Salzburg becomes a stage these days
Despite the heat, thousands flocked to the city to experience the free program of the festival opening.
You definitely can't say that the Festival is far too expensive these days. This is because admission to the three-day festival opening is free of charge for a total of 76 program items. All that is required of interested visitors is a little organizational talent. This is because tickets must be reserved in advance for the individual events that do not take place outdoors.
A total of 11,000 tickets will be allocated. Anyone who successfully completes the reservation can enjoy concerts, exhibition tours, dress rehearsals, artist talks and much more in the city of Salzburg free of charge.
The people of Salzburg didn't need to be told twice on Friday and flocked to the city center in droves. And that despite the 30 degree Celsius outside temperature.
At a slightly cooler late hour, some visitors took a first look at the new Jedermann Philipp Hochmair in the dress rehearsal, who rips his clothes off in the new production, and not just because of the weather. The concerts at the Alter Markt, St. Peter's Collegiate Church and in the Roittner Passage were much more modest.
This Saturday will be more interactive. Including at the photo point in the Domquartier. There you can grab one of the magnificent costumes and transport yourself back to the Baroque era.
The whole thing can of course be captured with a cell phone camera, just like in the 21st century.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.