Festival opening

All of Salzburg becomes a stage these days

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 08:00

Despite the heat, thousands flocked to the city to experience the free program of the festival opening.

You definitely can't say that the Festival is far too expensive these days. This is because admission to the three-day festival opening is free of charge for a total of 76 program items. All that is required of interested visitors is a little organizational talent. This is because tickets must be reserved in advance for the individual events that do not take place outdoors.

Sacred choral literature from various centuries was performed in St. Peter's Collegiate Church on Friday. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Sacred choral literature from various centuries was performed in St. Peter's Collegiate Church on Friday.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

A total of 11,000 tickets will be allocated. Anyone who successfully completes the reservation can enjoy concerts, exhibition tours, dress rehearsals, artist talks and much more in the city of Salzburg free of charge.

The Salzburg trio Camillo Jenny, Danny Rico and Lukas Pamminger played in the Roittner Passage. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The Salzburg trio Camillo Jenny, Danny Rico and Lukas Pamminger played in the Roittner Passage.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The people of Salzburg didn't need to be told twice on Friday and flocked to the city center in droves. And that despite the 30 degree Celsius outside temperature.

 At a slightly cooler late hour, some visitors took a first look at the new Jedermann Philipp Hochmair in the dress rehearsal, who rips his clothes off in the new production, and not just because of the weather. The concerts at the Alter Markt, St. Peter's Collegiate Church and in the Roittner Passage were much more modest.

The Salzburg street theater presented the play "Robin Hood". (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The Salzburg street theater presented the play "Robin Hood".
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

This Saturday will be more interactive. Including at the photo point in the Domquartier. There you can grab one of the magnificent costumes and transport yourself back to the Baroque era.

A souvenir photo with the princely robes is of course a must. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
A souvenir photo with the princely robes is of course a must.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The whole thing can of course be captured with a cell phone camera, just like in the 21st century.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
