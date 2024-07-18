Carinthian rarities among luxury properties

Luxury properties are coveted and expensive worldwide. The market in Austria fell from 4.26 to 3.06 billion euros last year, in line with the overall market decline. Many sought-after properties are located in the vacation region of Carinthia. And there were many increases there: More luxury detached houses were sold than in 2022, with luxury prices rising by 2.8 percentage points to a total of 1.53 million euros.