After the SeneCura scandal
NEOS club leader calls for reform of care home supervision
Club chairman Johannes Gasser is calling for unannounced inspections in Vorarlberg's care homes. Otherwise, there is a high probability that inspectors will not see what the actual situation is like.
"Adequate care can only be ensured if standards are met. This requires inspections and quality assurance," says NEOS party leader Johannes Gasser. Following the case at the SeneCura home in Hard, the question of whether the state's home supervisory authority is currently guaranteeing these checks to the necessary extent is one that needs to be addressed.
For Gasser, it is therefore clear: "We must face up to an open reform process for the state's home supervision." Specifically, he is calling for risk-oriented and unannounced inspections. "It is not acceptable for inspections to be announced weeks in advance every few years and for inspections to only take place when there is cause - for example, when there are specific indications."
It is also crucial how specific follow-up checks are carried out to rectify shortcomings and implement requirements. As the state's care home supervisory authority is not the only institution that carries out inspections, Gasser believes that a clear definition of roles is needed to ensure the safety of residents and staff and to further develop quality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.