Ukraine survey
40 percent are in favor of peace negotiations
Only every third person in Ukraine is strictly against peace negotiations with the Kremlin. More than 40 percent, on the other hand, are in favor, according to a representative survey conducted by the Razumkov Center.
A further fifth of respondents were undecided. Residents of the central and southern Ukrainian regions in particular were in favor of official negotiations with the Kremlin (49% and 60% respectively). There was no trend in the east of the country, where there is currently particularly heavy fighting: One third each were in favor of or against negotiations or were undecided.
Putin's conditions rejected
The majority of the 2027 Ukrainians surveyed rejected Putin's peace terms. Eight out of ten are against his demanded territorial cessions, 76% reject an end to sanctions against Russia and six out of ten do not want neutral status for their country.
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that he is open to peace talks. However, the conditions are the cession of more than a fifth of Ukraine's territory (the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson) and a renunciation of NATO membership, which is enshrined as a goal in the constitution.
For the survey, people aged 18 and over were interviewed in all Ukrainian-controlled parts of the country. The statistical deviation should not exceed 2.3 percent.
