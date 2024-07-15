Continuation in Villach
Fantastic public viewing and greetings from America
The public viewing festival came to an end with the thrilling European Championship final, "the performances with the 51 European Championship games over the last four weeks were sensational", beams Klagenfurt organizer Manfred Dobesch. The barbecue party in Villach, supported by the "Krone", continues until July 17.
Manfred Dobesch is a veteran of public viewings; he has been organizing these events in Klagenfurt since 2006. "This year 150,000 fans came, it was the absolute highlight," smiles Dobesch. Since June 14, the event in front of the town hall has been practically sold out. "The fact that Austria played such a good role in this European Championship by reaching the round of 16 was the icing on the cake," emphasizes Dobesch.
Officially, there was room for 1,200 visitors per evening, but many fans want the site to be enlarged. "Unfortunately that's not possible. The Lindwurm stands in our way," says Dobesch. The 2028 World Cup finals will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. "There's also the eight-hour time difference. But we want to put on another public viewing event. The top teams are coming from Europe, so we'll take that into account in the match schedule. Many good games will probably take place at the usual times."
The European Championship at the Arneitz grounds on Lake Faak was also a success. "Football brought people together. Young and old joined in the excitement in front of the big screen TV," says Walter Pressinger.
The barbecue party at Unterer Kirchenplatz in Villach continues until July 17. "Food trucks and restaurateurs will be on site," promises organizer Marcus Mitzner. "The Chickis & Burger Boutique from Villach and Schweinerei from Styria will be guests. Gud-Street-Fut from Slovenia will also be cooking until July 17."
