Fantastic public viewing and greetings from America

Officially, there was room for 1,200 visitors per evening, but many fans want the site to be enlarged. "Unfortunately that's not possible. The Lindwurm stands in our way," says Dobesch. The 2028 World Cup finals will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. "There's also the eight-hour time difference. But we want to put on another public viewing event. The top teams are coming from Europe, so we'll take that into account in the match schedule. Many good games will probably take place at the usual times."