Accident: Motorcycle not licensed for traffic

At around 1.50 p.m. on Sunday, a 57-year-old from the district of south-eastern Styria was driving a motorcycle that was not licensed for traffic on the municipal road in Unterhatzendorf in the direction of Ortsried. For unknown reasons, he crashed and was seriously injured. He was subsequently taken to Graz Regional Hospital by the Christophorus 16 rescue helicopter. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are ongoing.