With a freshly blessed fire engine to the operation

In the middle of the 140-year fire department and 25-year youth fire department celebrations, an operation had to be completed. "We had an emergency response team for emergencies like this," explains commander Hubert Madritsch. The comrades quickly removed the flowers from the new vehicle and set off. "A person had been stung by a bee in a forest," says Madritsch, adding that stretcher assistance was required from the St. Jakob fire brigade.