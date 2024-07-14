This is the winner of the Salzburg Open 2024

The fact that Ritschard can still play tennis at all is a great stroke of luck. When he was 22 years old and studying in Virgina (USA), an artery in his arm became blocked during a training session in the gym. Suddenly there was no more blood flowing in his arm. What followed was a difficult decision by the doctors on how to proceed with the blocked artery. Fortunately, it opened up, three operations followed and Ritschard was able to train again - but for no longer than 90 minutes. That's why he wanted to hang up the bat after college. He decided against it and invested his whole life in tennis. And now he is here in Salzburg with his third Challenger title. This also sees him rise to 137th in the world rankings - a new career high.