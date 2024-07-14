Short final duel
This is the winner of the Salzburg Open 2024
The winner has been decided: Alexander Ritschard wins the Sparkasse Salzburg Open and secures his third Challenger title. The final match was his shortest of the entire tournament. The fact that he can still play tennis at all is nothing short of a miracle.
A week of top tennis, excitement and emotion in the Volksgarten came to a worthy end on Sunday. In contrast to last year, the final of the Sparkasse Salzburg Open took place without Austrian participation this year. However, in Alexander Ritschard, the ATP 125 Challenger found a worthy successor to last year's winner Sebastian Ofner. The Swiss won the final against Lukas Neumayer's conqueror Kyrian Jacquet 6:4, 6:2 and celebrated his third title at Challenger level. "The ball felt extremely good. I served better, moved better and made very few mistakes," summed up the winner of a cheque worth 20,300 euros. The final duel was the shortest of the Salzburg week for him. He converted his first match point after one hour and 13 minutes. "The goal is always to win the tournament. But I tried to stay present," said the 30-year-old, explaining his formula for success.
The fact that Ritschard can still play tennis at all is a great stroke of luck. When he was 22 years old and studying in Virgina (USA), an artery in his arm became blocked during a training session in the gym. Suddenly there was no more blood flowing in his arm. What followed was a difficult decision by the doctors on how to proceed with the blocked artery. Fortunately, it opened up, three operations followed and Ritschard was able to train again - but for no longer than 90 minutes. That's why he wanted to hang up the bat after college. He decided against it and invested his whole life in tennis. And now he is here in Salzburg with his third Challenger title. This also sees him rise to 137th in the world rankings - a new career high.
