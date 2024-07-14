Vorteilswelt
Farewell to Munich

Talks underway: Bayern pro wants to leave early!

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 07:13

Will FC Bayern lose Noussair Mazraoui, a mainstay in the back line, this summer? According to the French portal "Foot Mercato", the Moroccan is said to have informed the club bosses that he wants to leave the club early.

comment0 Kommentare

Mazraoui has played for Munich since 2022 and his contract runs until 2026, but it is currently doubtful that he will fulfill it, as the full-back reportedly wants to leave.

Noussair Mazraoui wants to leave Munich. (Bild: AFP)
Noussair Mazraoui wants to leave Munich.
(Bild: AFP)

Due to a lack of playing minutes, Mazraoui is said to have told those responsible that he would like to leave the German record champions. In the past season, the 26-year-old made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga, but only eight times for the full 90 minutes.

Only second choice
With new coach Vincent Kompany also planning to play Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich on the flanks, Mazraoui has little hope of being on the pitch more often in the coming season. 

According to the German newspaper "Sportbild", Bayern are also said to be prepared to let the former Ajax professional leave and he is said to already have several offers on the table. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
