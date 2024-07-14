“Would have preferred to have the duel in the final again”

The reigning AFL and CEFL champions are also brimming with confidence. The Dragons won their first international title with the Central European Football League title in June and are aiming for their third national title in a row. "Our history in recent years speaks for us," says Alex Thury. As quarterback, he has won the Austrian Bowl and the CEFL with the Dragons in the last 12 months and was crowned European champion with the national team. "So I can go in there with a certain amount of ease." Without taking the game or the opponent lightly: "We're fired up to make our mark on football in Austria for the third time in a row."