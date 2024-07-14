Report uncovers
The great self-deception in front of the supermarket shelf
A recent report shows that our consumer behavior is highly contradictory. Are we lying to ourselves in our own shopping bag?
There is always a huge outcry in letters to the editor and online comments when a new "meat scandal" is uncovered and shocking images of horrific animal husbandry are made public. No wonder, nobody wants to have meat on their plate that comes from a stressed and sick animal that has never seen the light of day. Remarkably, we hear everywhere that many people think they are not part of the problem.
We preach organic quality, but go for the cheapest
"If at all, then we only buy meat from farms where we have looked at the stables", "I don't buy cheap products from discount stores" or "We only buy organic products of the highest quality" - this is the tenor in many places. In an AMA survey, 48% - almost one in two - also stated that animal welfare is important to them when shopping.
However, the reality at the supermarket checkout speaks a different language. The proportion of organic meat we buy is a measly four percent. When we choose organic production, we do so primarily for milk and dairy products.
Dairy products lead the ranking
For example, one in four packs of milk is organic, and more than one in five of natural yogurt. In addition, just under nine percent of butter is organic and almost eight percent of cheese. So we dream of the beautiful pastures and the farmer with the cute little pig that the advertising promises us so colorfully, but then still tend to reach for the cheaper goods from conventional farming.
"This is precisely the dilemma we are currently facing in the debate about pig farming and fully slatted floors. We reject it, have very high standards when it comes to husbandry and production, but then buy the cheapest", says Maria Fanninger, founder of "Land schafft Leben". The association presented its latest report on food consumption this week, highlighting the contradictory consumer behavior of Austrians.
Our hard-working farmers must therefore be supported by society and also by politicians if, on the one hand, they are to implement the highest animal welfare standards but, on the other hand, too few people buy these more expensive products from them. Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig is aware of these circumstances and now wants to provide more incentives to strengthen organic farming.
Austria should remain the number one organic country
From 2025, an additional 30 million euros per year are to be made available for organic farms. "My goal is for Austria to remain the number one organic country," says Totschnig.
Our farmers work from dawn to dusk to produce food of the highest quality. We consumers have to make a conscious choice when we reach for the shelf.
Maggie Entenfellner, Leitung „Krone“ Tierecke
Bild: ORF/Günther Pichlkostner
But we all have to make a contribution, because every time we reach for the shelf, we are also making a production commitment. Many people are not even aware of how much power they have with their consumer behavior. Anyone who thinks about what they actually want when shopping and then looks at what is in front of them in the shopping trolley can easily set an example.
Making organic a success story
Our farmers do invaluable work every day and produce products that are the envy of other countries. Norbert Hackl was voted one of the top three in Europe in 2022 with his organic farm "Labonca"! The "sun pigs" on the farm are allowed to run, dig and wallow. They are slaughtered in the pasture slaughterhouse without transportation.
The Esterhazy organic estate has also been converting all of its agricultural land to purely organic farming for over 20 years with its "Pannatura" brand. The organic Angus suckler cow herd, currently numbering around 120 head, has complemented the organic farming at Seehof since 2006. During the summer months, the cattle graze on the dry grassland along the reed belt of Lake Neusiedl and protect this habitat from scrub encroachment. Managing Director Matthias Grün has perfectly developed the distribution channels and relies on a mix of farm-gate sales, online marketing and selected partners in the food retail trade.
Imagine you had to choose between pork from species-appropriate animal husbandry and pork from non-species-appropriate animal husbandry. Which would you choose? The answer is probably clear to most people in theory. In reality, however, we are faced with exactly this choice every day in the supermarket - and then decide not for animal welfare, but for the cheapest meat.
According to surveys, animal welfare is important to one in two people when buying meat. Despite this, the proportion of organic meat is only four percent. Why is that? We are masters at loudly demanding things but doing nothing about them. Instead, we shift responsibility - to politicians, retailers and farmers. It's time we honestly admitted to ourselves: Nobody is forcing us to buy food that we don't actually want. Not even the cheapest price.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.