Win one of five sustainability boxes

The guterzweck.net platform offers news, tips and inspiration on sustainability and social issues. With the sustainable box project, it brings great products from sustainable companies to the forefront. You have the chance to win 5 boxes worth 70 euros each!
The guterzweck.net platform was created in summer 2017 and aims to provide interested people with news, tips and inspiration on sustainability and socially relevant topics. With well-researched and high-quality content, they help people find their bearings and make decisions.
For more sustainability in everyday life. Sustainability is not an event, but a continuous process. Even small changes can help to make a contribution.
Clemens Mayer - Gründer von guterzweck.net
What you can expect in the sustainability boxes from guterzweck.net
In the box you will find the following products for a sustainable lifestyle:
- Austrian honey from Darbo
- Organic date syrup from Dattelbär
- Hyaluron serum from Jungheit
- Brine soap from Kaufhaus der Berge
- Organic tea from Neuner's
- Spice blend from Sonnentor
- Magazine from Wohnwagon with 100 pages of tips for a sustainable lifestyle
Take part now and win
We are giving away 5x1 sustainability set worth 70 euros each so that our Krone readers can see the quality and sustainability of these products for themselves. Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you could win one of these sets.
Are you a subscriber to the "Krone" climate newsletter or are you interested in topics relating to sustainability and environmental protection? Then subscribe to the "Krone" climate newsletter and double your chance of winning! The closing date for entries is 18.7, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
