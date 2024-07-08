Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Arrest in Vienna

Brawls: Karner wants to deport those involved

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 15:44

After three brawls at the weekend in Vienna-Brigittenau and Meidling, a 29-year-old Russian has now been arrested. He is said to have taken several suspects by car to the first brawl in Anton-Kummerer-Park. In the meantime, politicians have also spoken out, including Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP).

comment0 Kommentare

He has instructed the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum to initiate revocation proceedings for those involved with protection status. He also announced that police presence would be increased "massively" - especially at train stations, subway stations and parks. "The Directorate General will ensure that police from other federal states are also deployed to strengthen the forces in Vienna," he said in a statement.

Zitat Icon

Meanwhile, not a day goes by in Vienna without gang wars between Syrians, Afghans and Chechens.

Dominik Nepp und Petra Steger, FPÖ

FPÖ: Need an immediate crisis meeting
On Monday, the Vienna FPÖ called for an immediate crisis meeting with all city hall parties and the Minister of the Interior. "Not a day goes by in Vienna without gang wars between Syrians, Afghans and Chechens (...). The fact is that these are obviously illegal criminal gangs of asylum seekers," said Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and Petra Steger from the FPÖ Meidling in a joint press release.

In order to make the city safe again, those involved "must be taken out of the country as quickly as possible."

Police closing in on motive
Despite rather scanty information, the police are probably getting closer to a motive. A clash between Chechens on the one hand and Syrians or Afghans on the other cannot be completely dismissed, they said.

As reported, several people were injured in fights in Vienna-Brigittenau and Meidling at the weekend, including with knives. During initial questioning, the young suspects were "not very talkative." Investigators are now hoping for further information from surveillance cameras, as the Meidling crime scene is close to a subway station.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf