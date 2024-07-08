Brawls: Karner wants to deport those involved

FPÖ: Need an immediate crisis meeting

On Monday, the Vienna FPÖ called for an immediate crisis meeting with all city hall parties and the Minister of the Interior. "Not a day goes by in Vienna without gang wars between Syrians, Afghans and Chechens (...). The fact is that these are obviously illegal criminal gangs of asylum seekers," said Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and Petra Steger from the FPÖ Meidling in a joint press release.