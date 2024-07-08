Arrest in Vienna
Brawls: Karner wants to deport those involved
After three brawls at the weekend in Vienna-Brigittenau and Meidling, a 29-year-old Russian has now been arrested. He is said to have taken several suspects by car to the first brawl in Anton-Kummerer-Park. In the meantime, politicians have also spoken out, including Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP).
He has instructed the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum to initiate revocation proceedings for those involved with protection status. He also announced that police presence would be increased "massively" - especially at train stations, subway stations and parks. "The Directorate General will ensure that police from other federal states are also deployed to strengthen the forces in Vienna," he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, not a day goes by in Vienna without gang wars between Syrians, Afghans and Chechens.
Dominik Nepp und Petra Steger, FPÖ
FPÖ: Need an immediate crisis meeting
On Monday, the Vienna FPÖ called for an immediate crisis meeting with all city hall parties and the Minister of the Interior. "Not a day goes by in Vienna without gang wars between Syrians, Afghans and Chechens (...). The fact is that these are obviously illegal criminal gangs of asylum seekers," said Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and Petra Steger from the FPÖ Meidling in a joint press release.
In order to make the city safe again, those involved "must be taken out of the country as quickly as possible."
Police closing in on motive
Despite rather scanty information, the police are probably getting closer to a motive. A clash between Chechens on the one hand and Syrians or Afghans on the other cannot be completely dismissed, they said.
As reported, several people were injured in fights in Vienna-Brigittenau and Meidling at the weekend, including with knives. During initial questioning, the young suspects were "not very talkative." Investigators are now hoping for further information from surveillance cameras, as the Meidling crime scene is close to a subway station.
