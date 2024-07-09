Eisenstadt patissier works his magic in Salzburg

The best raw materials and the highest quality

What is important to the two confectioners? That they use the best raw materials for their sweet delicacies and thus offer the highest quality. This is also evident when someone is interested in their services. "We come directly to the business for a trial cooking session, and you can also take photos of the desserts if you need them for the menu, for example," say the Csapos. The desserts are then delivered chilled to larger canteens twice a week. They also bake for weddings.