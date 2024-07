Young speeding driver sped past a plainclothes patrol

Alcohol, drugs and driving license negative

The young driver continued speeding towards Eggelsberg, disregarding 60 and 80 km/h zones and reaching speeds of up to 170 km/h on the Freilandstraße. The 20-year-old was finally stopped in the municipality of Geretsberg. Drug and alcohol tests were negative, as was the question about his driver's license: he was unable to produce a driver's license. The man from Eggelsberg now faces several charges.