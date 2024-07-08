Vorteilswelt
Man trapped

Crashed into deep ditch with wheelchair – hospital!

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 16:00

Dramatic scenes occurred at the weekend on a cycle path in the district of Neusiedl am See. A wheelchair user (44) lost control of his electric vehicle, went off the track and crashed over an embankment. The accident victim was trapped under the heavy wheelchair. A witness raised the alarm - large-scale fire and rescue operation!

The accident happened shortly after midday on Saturday in Jois. It was summery weather for an excursion. The outing of a 44-year-old man with his electric wheelchair on the Haniftal cycle path took a dramatic turn. The wheelchair suddenly left the road and plunged five meters into a ditch. A driver following behind witnessed the incident and her emergency call triggered a large-scale operation.

Rough terrain made the rescue difficult. (Bild: FF Jois)
Rough terrain made the rescue difficult.
(Bild: FF Jois)

Difficult rescue
Paramedics from the Red Cross and the police were already at the scene of the accident when 21 members of the local fire department arrived. "We had to act quickly. The man was still trapped under the wheelchair," said the volunteers from Jois. The rescue in the rough terrain proved to be extremely difficult, but succeeded in a short time. The Red Cross and the fire department doctor were then able to immediately provide first aid to the 44-year-old from the district of Neusiedl am See. The injured accident victim had to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

The wheelchair after recovery (Bild: FF Jois)
The wheelchair after recovery
(Bild: FF Jois)

It was initially unclear whether a technical defect or a driving error had caused the serious accident. However, initial investigations suggest that unevenness on the cycle path may have been the cause. "We certainly hope that the patient will make a speedy recovery," said the emergency services.

Wien Krone
