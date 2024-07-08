England hero Toney:
“Never look at ball” – penalty technique baffles everyone
"I never look at the ball," he revealed after advancing to the European Championship semi-finals. England striker Ivan Toney is currently causing a stir with his unconventional penalty technique. Half the (soccer) world is currently trying to decipher the mystery.
Fourth shooter in the penalty shoot-out: Ivan Toney approaches the penalty spot, getting ready for his shot. His three colleagues in front of him have all scored.
And now he does: unusual run-up, unusual shooting technique, extreme accuracy, Switzerland goalie Yann Sommer guesses the corner, dives quickly - but ultimately has no chance against Toney's ball, which is twirled into the side netting.
"I never look at the ball!"
The soccer world is amazed. It could hardly be more accurate. And hardly more unusual. Toney, the Brentford striker, didn't even look at the ball during the run-up. "I never look at the ball," he would later explain to journalists.
Verbally just as dry as from the penalty spot. And lo and behold? He's been doing it for many years. So not looking at the ball. Because it gives him a decisive advantage. "If I wait long enough, the goalkeeper has no chance," he once said.
"Some people think it's crazy"
"Yes," he grinned when asked by a journalist, "some people think it's crazy (not to look at the ball, ed.), but that's my routine. I always do it that way. And it works." Obviously.
What else works: A former coach of Toney's explained that he always shoots and trains from further back in training, i.e. not directly from the penalty spot. Why? Because then, when I shoot from the penalty spot in the game, the goal looks bigger." Interesting. Successful in any case.
