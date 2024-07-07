Vorteilswelt
Death threats

Friends worry about Stormy Daniels’ safety

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 17:06

Porn actress Stormy Daniels gained worldwide notoriety in the wake of reports about her alleged affair with former President Donald Trump. She was a key figure in the so-called hush money trial against the Republican presidential candidate. After the verdict, she thought she had left the greatest pressure behind her. But she was very wrong.

Since the end of May, she has been confronted with numerous death threats from Trump supporters. She fears not only for her life, but also that of her daughter. Friends have recently launched a fundraising campaign to guarantee Stormy Daniels' safety. The well-known online platform gofundme.com has already raised almost one million US dollars (around 912,000 euros).

Stormy Daniels' former manager Dwayne Crawford told the TV station MSNBC that Trump's supporters were harassing the 45-year-old on social media. There were also repeated threats in which her daughter and she were threatened with rape and murder.

"We just want to protect a friend"
Crawford has launched the "Go Fund Me" campaign "I Stand with Stormy Daniels". "We are concerned friends who just want to protect a loved one," it says. In addition to the ongoing costs for lawyers, the actress and director primarily needs money to "move with her family to a place where they feel safe", Crawford continues. In the meantime, over 18,000 people have been persuaded to donate at least a few dollars.

In the hush money trial on May 30, the jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of covering up a hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels by falsifying business documents. This makes Trump the first ex-US president in history to be convicted of criminal charges.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf