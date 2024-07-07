Friends worry about Stormy Daniels’ safety

"We just want to protect a friend"

Crawford has launched the "Go Fund Me" campaign "I Stand with Stormy Daniels". "We are concerned friends who just want to protect a loved one," it says. In addition to the ongoing costs for lawyers, the actress and director primarily needs money to "move with her family to a place where they feel safe", Crawford continues. In the meantime, over 18,000 people have been persuaded to donate at least a few dollars.