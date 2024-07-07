LASK star Boateng
Why only? The mystery surrounding the scandalous pro continues to grow!
Admittedly: Nobody could have guessed that the third trial against Jérôme Boateng for intentional assault would be even dirtier than the first two: But despite the presumption of innocence, it is becoming increasingly puzzling as to why LASK hired a scandalous professional like the soon-to-be 36-year-old.
Sometimes a rich person is just a poor person with a lot of money . . .
Like Jérôme Boateng!
World champion, Champions League winner, multi-millionaire. But apparently always a prisoner in a world full of violence: his father is said to have smashed his mother's nose twice in front of little Jérôme before he himself began to beat his mother and sister at an early age, new abysses about the LASK star were heard in court on Friday . . .
Scandals in training sessions too
Which Boateng denies like everything else, but which would explain a lot! Less so that he once almost went for Miroslav Klose in the DFB team and actually went for Leon Goretzka at Bayern. That happens in soccer!
The new allegations from witness Vanessa R., who claims that Boateng confessed to her in 2018 that he was in therapy because of his behavior towards women, are much more fitting. And his mother had accused him of years of physical and psychological violence towards women in an email in 2021 after the suicide of his "ex" Kasia Lenhardt, the content of which was later revoked. On Friday, it was also said - as the mass newspaper BILD headlined - Boateng is manipulating everyone!
Broad criticism bounces off LASK
Did he also succeed with LASK? CEO Siegmund Gruber greeted J. B. like a best buddy last Tuesday at the Paschinger Stadion during the 1:1 test match against RFC Cluj. Despite the presumption of innocence that applies to Boateng, more and more fans, sponsors, politicians, league rivals and the media are puzzling over why LASK, which is otherwise meticulous about its good reputation, brought in the soon-to-be 36-year-old? Especially since it was clear at the time that his trial for intentional assault would be reopened on June 14 and the case was already dirty in 2021 and 2022. Now it provides even dirtier details. Trial day after trial day. Friday after Friday. The poor millionaire is constantly making headlines that damage both his club and the Bundesliga.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.