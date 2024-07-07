Vorteilswelt
LASK star Boateng

Why only? The mystery surrounding the scandalous pro continues to grow!

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 15:00

Admittedly: Nobody could have guessed that the third trial against Jérôme Boateng for intentional assault would be even dirtier than the first two: But despite the presumption of innocence, it is becoming increasingly puzzling as to why LASK hired a scandalous professional like the soon-to-be 36-year-old.

comment0 Kommentare

Sometimes a rich person is just a poor person with a lot of money . . .

Like Jérôme Boateng!

World champion, Champions League winner, multi-millionaire. But apparently always a prisoner in a world full of violence: his father is said to have smashed his mother's nose twice in front of little Jérôme before he himself began to beat his mother and sister at an early age, new abysses about the LASK star were heard in court on Friday . . .

Scandals in training sessions too

Which Boateng denies like everything else, but which would explain a lot! Less so that he once almost went for Miroslav Klose in the DFB team and actually went for Leon Goretzka at Bayern. That happens in soccer!

Boateng got violent with Leon Goretzka (pictured) during Bayern training. (Bild: APA/AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE)
Boateng got violent with Leon Goretzka (pictured) during Bayern training.
(Bild: APA/AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE)

The new allegations from witness Vanessa R., who claims that Boateng confessed to her in 2018 that he was in therapy because of his behavior towards women, are much more fitting. And his mother had accused him of years of physical and psychological violence towards women in an email in 2021 after the suicide of his "ex" Kasia Lenhardt, the content of which was later revoked. On Friday, it was also said - as the mass newspaper BILD headlined - Boateng is manipulating everyone!

Following the suicide of his ex-partner Kasia Lenhardt in 2021, Boateng is still under investigation. (Bild: Frederic Kern / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Following the suicide of his ex-partner Kasia Lenhardt in 2021, Boateng is still under investigation.
(Bild: Frederic Kern / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

Broad criticism bounces off LASK

Did he also succeed with LASK? CEO Siegmund Gruber greeted J. B. like a best buddy last Tuesday at the Paschinger Stadion during the 1:1 test match against RFC Cluj. Despite the presumption of innocence that applies to Boateng, more and more fans, sponsors, politicians, league rivals and the media are puzzling over why LASK, which is otherwise meticulous about its good reputation, brought in the soon-to-be 36-year-old? Especially since it was clear at the time that his trial for intentional assault would be reopened on June 14 and the case was already dirty in 2021 and 2022. Now it provides even dirtier details. Trial day after trial day. Friday after Friday. The poor millionaire is constantly making headlines that damage both his club and the Bundesliga.

