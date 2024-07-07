Why only? The mystery surrounding the scandalous pro continues to grow!

Did he also succeed with LASK? CEO Siegmund Gruber greeted J. B. like a best buddy last Tuesday at the Paschinger Stadion during the 1:1 test match against RFC Cluj. Despite the presumption of innocence that applies to Boateng, more and more fans, sponsors, politicians, league rivals and the media are puzzling over why LASK, which is otherwise meticulous about its good reputation, brought in the soon-to-be 36-year-old? Especially since it was clear at the time that his trial for intentional assault would be reopened on June 14 and the case was already dirty in 2021 and 2022. Now it provides even dirtier details. Trial day after trial day. Friday after Friday. The poor millionaire is constantly making headlines that damage both his club and the Bundesliga.