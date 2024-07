500 water rats swam across Lake Wörthersee

Fewer and fewer children can do it. Across Austria, 34 percent of children (up to the age of 19) cannot swim, 15 percent swim unsafe or moderately well and only 51 percent can swim well. Drowning is the second most common cause of fatal childhood accidents. "Knowing how to swim saves lives, which is why it is our goal to pass on this skill to as many Carinthian children as possible," emphasizes Kaiser, who is also a sports officer.