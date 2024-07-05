Gewessler gives 10,000 euro top job to confidante

FPÖ: "It doesn't get any more obvious than this"

For many, this has a bitter aftertaste. "Before the voters throw the Greens out of government at the ballot box on September 29, Gewessler is quickly providing favorites with top jobs in the administration - there's no more obvious way to make a job of it," says FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker indignantly. This "obsession with power and greed" is "the last glue" that binds the ÖVP and the Greens together.