Four days before the deadline
Gewessler gives 10,000 euro top job to confidante
The climate minister is causing a huge stir with her appointment to a high-ranking post. The opposition accuses her of post shenanigans.
Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) initiated a rather remarkable appointment. One of her close confidants, Cornelia Breuß, will become the new head of the Mobility Section in the Climate Protection Ministry from August 19, 2024. Breuß has many years of expertise in the areas of infrastructure policy, strategy development, public affairs and international relations.
"Highly suitable"
The 48-year-old from Vorarlberg was unanimously recommended by the appointment committee as "highly suitable". In this role, Breuß succeeds Herbert Kasser, who moved to Asfinag as a board member in June. He is also considered a close confidant of the Green Minister. At Autobahn AG he earns a fluffy 344,000 euros. According to a parliamentary inquiry, he earned at least 273,000 euros at the ministry - also more than the minister.
FPÖ: "It doesn't get any more obvious than this"
For many, this has a bitter aftertaste. "Before the voters throw the Greens out of government at the ballot box on September 29, Gewessler is quickly providing favorites with top jobs in the administration - there's no more obvious way to make a job of it," says FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker indignantly. This "obsession with power and greed" is "the last glue" that binds the ÖVP and the Greens together.
Explosive timing
The timing is also interesting. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen had announced that he would no longer wave through any political appointments from July 9. According to reports from the Climate Ministry, the appointment of Breuß had nothing to do with this, but was already on its way at the end of April, i.e. before the President's announcement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
