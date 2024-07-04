Vorteilswelt
4th Vienna Electric Days

Largest e-mobility event picks up speed

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 14:30

Electric mobility is increasingly becoming part of everyday life: customers can choose from a constantly growing portfolio of electric vehicles and a variety of innovative charging solutions. From September 11 to 15, the Vienna Electric Days at Heldenplatz will provide a unique overview of these topics combined with information on a sustainable, conscious lifestyle and top entertainment for the whole family!

The transformation towards electromobility continued last year: With 47,621 new registrations (19.9% market share), almost one in five new vehicles was electric in the past car year.

(Bild: Barbara Nidetzky)
(Bild: Barbara Nidetzky)

In view of this development, the Vienna Electric Days 2022 and 2023 were also a convincing success with more than 100,000 visitors each year. The e-mobility event, organized by Porsche Media Creative, aims to provide comprehensive and cross-brand information and advice on the topic of e-mobility, including charging infrastructure, financing and subsidies, as well as addressing a sustainable lifestyle.

Zitat Icon

"In its fourth year, the Vienna Electric Days have developed into a central platform for sustainable mobility. With over 15 leading brands from the automotive industry, we are once again sending a strong signal for the implementation of the ambitious Paris climate targets in 2024."

Andreas Martin, Geschäftsführer von Porsche Media & Creative

With a varied combination of innovations from many brands in the fields of e-mobility and energy solutions as well as information, culinary delights and entertainment, Austria's largest e-mobility event with free admission ensures a lasting impact on the public.

More than 100,000 visitors attended the Vienna Electric Days last year. (Bild: Barbara Nidetzky)
More than 100,000 visitors attended the Vienna Electric Days last year.
(Bild: Barbara Nidetzky)

High-profile guests from industry, politics and business talk about their approach to the topics of sustainability and mobility on the main stage. Attractive program items, panel discussions and top acts - including Anna Rosen, Cathi Castillo, MEGAN, The Belgian Blue, Deladap, The Hot Pants Road Club and others - also ensure a wide-ranging program.

Info days for pupils, apprentices and students
The Vienna Electricity Days also offer school pupils, apprentices and students an excellent opportunity to find out about possible career paths in the field of electromobility and make valuable contacts. Teachers can expand their knowledge and take away new ideas for their lessons. Participants in the Info Days are provided with a sustainable Energy Boost by SPAR Austria.

Children's and family program
And even the very youngest can take part! For families with children, there will be an extensive program with interactive games for the whole family.

4th Vienna Electricity Days

Where?
Vienna's Heldenplatz

When?
September 11 to 15, 2022

Opening hours:
Wednesday to Saturday: 11:00-21:00
Sunday: 11:00-15:00

All information and details about the program of the 4th Vienna Electric Days can be found online HERE!

(Bild: Porsche Media & Creative 2024)
(Bild: Porsche Media & Creative 2024)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

