Ban from 9 pm
No alcohol: Mayor “dries up” Udine
In the Italian city of Udine, the wine glass will remain empty after 9 pm in future. The mayor has signed an ordinance banning the serving of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the evening.
Alberto Felice De Toni, Mayor of Udine, decreed on Tuesday that the sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be prohibited throughout the municipal area from 9 p.m. in the evening until 8 a.m. the next day. The measure also applies to vending machines, the municipal administration announced.
Consumption in public places also prohibited
It is also forbidden to serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in bars from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the entire city area. In the Borgo Stazione district near the train station, the consumption of alcohol in public places and streets is prohibited throughout the day.
The ordinance comes into force immediately and is valid for 30 days, which can be extended by a further 30 days. In the event of non-compliance with the measure, bar owners face fines of between 200 and 1200 euros as well as the immediate cessation of operations and confiscation of alcoholic beverages.
Violent acts during the night
The measure was taken by the mayor after violence broke out during the night. Some people were injured in the process. "Unfortunately, recent incidents have shown us that we need to do more for public safety. The city and its citizens demand that we act decisively and resolutely to prevent such incidents from happening again," said the mayor.
