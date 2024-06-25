At Lake Wörthersee
“Starnacht” brings in 3.5 million for the economy
The East Bay event of the year is not only an enrichment for music lovers and celebrities - the tourism industry also rejoices!
The local added value alone, i.e. the added value for the companies and suppliers based around Klagenfurt, amounts to around 440,000 euros thanks to "Starnacht". At least that's according to a report by the auditing company Grant Thornton. Even more pleasing are the figures regarding the so-called "indicative, secondary added value" - which in plain language means that more than three million euros flow into local tourism thanks to overnight stays and consumption by event visitors.
"Enormously important factor"
In addition to the full coffers, there is also the sustainable advertising value: this is expected to be around 4.5 million euros. "Starnacht connects generations. Young and old meet in the Ostbucht to enjoy the event together. It is an enormously important factor for tourism in our region," says Adolf Kulterer, chairman of the tourism association.
Klaus Ehrenbrandtner, Managing Director of Kärnten Werbung, is also enthusiastic about the figures: "The Star Night conveys the southern lifestyle that Carinthia stands for - paired with wonderful TV images. An event like this is simply fantastic, especially at the start of the vacation season."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
