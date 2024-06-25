“Starnacht” brings in 3.5 million for the economy

The local added value alone, i.e. the added value for the companies and suppliers based around Klagenfurt, amounts to around 440,000 euros thanks to "Starnacht". At least that's according to a report by the auditing company Grant Thornton. Even more pleasing are the figures regarding the so-called "indicative, secondary added value" - which in plain language means that more than three million euros flow into local tourism thanks to overnight stays and consumption by event visitors.