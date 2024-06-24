Von der Leyen: majority for 2nd term in office is shrinking

Personnel package to be put together at summit

Before the vote in the European Parliament, the ball is in the EU heads of state and government's court. They want to make a proposal for a personnel package at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. It is generally expected that they will nominate Ursula von der Leyen (EPP) for a second term as EU Commission President, former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa (Social Democrat) as Council President and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Liberal) as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs.