Leaving the parliamentary group

Von der Leyen: majority for 2nd term in office is shrinking

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 15:54

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is hoping for a second term in office because her conservative European People's Party emerged as the strongest force in the EU elections with her as the lead candidate. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the 65-year-old German to gather a majority in the EU Parliament.

comment0 Kommentare

It was only on Monday that the liberal Czech opposition party ANO announced its withdrawal from the Renew Europe Group and the ALDE Group. The liberal "Renew" group now only has 74 MEPs in the new EU Parliament, with ANO leaving the group. For a majority, von der Leyen needs 361 of the future 720 MEPs. Her EPP, the Social Democrats and the Liberals have a total of 399 seats.

Snapshot from election night on June 9: Journalists in the EU Parliament wait for the results (Bild: APA/AFP/Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD)
Snapshot from election night on June 9: Journalists in the EU Parliament wait for the results
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD)

Liberals lose 3rd place
As von der Leyen cannot be sure of all the votes from these three groups, her possible election is considered uncertain. In the meantime, the national conservative group of the "European Conservatives and Reformists" (ECR) led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has overtaken the Liberals as the third strongest force, with the ECR having 83 seats.

Personnel package to be put together at summit
Before the vote in the European Parliament, the ball is in the EU heads of state and government's court. They want to make a proposal for a personnel package at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. It is generally expected that they will nominate Ursula von der Leyen (EPP) for a second term as EU Commission President, former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa (Social Democrat) as Council President and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Liberal) as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

