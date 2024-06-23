LIVE from 9pm
Switzerland vs Germany – LIVE from 9pm
Last group game for our neighbors. Switzerland face Germany, we'll be reporting live from 9pm - see ticker below. The line-ups are now available.
This is how Germany start:
And this is how Switzerland will counter:
Here's the live ticker:
Julian Nagelsmann doesn't believe in tactics. At least when it comes to winning the group. In any case, the German national coach has declared this to be his goal at the European Football Championship in his own country, and today even a draw against Switzerland in the third group game in Frankfurt will suffice. "We want to finish first, we want to win every game," said Nagelsmann, who would prefer to avoid "a huge blow" in the round of 16.
Perfect start
The hosts are aiming for their third win after their opening game successes against Scotland (5:1) and Hungary (2:0). Three German victories in the group stage also came in the 2006 World Cup "summer fairytale", but it remains to be seen whether Nagelsmann will make any personnel changes and plan for the threat of yellow cards in the round of 16. There is little to suggest that the 36-year-old will deviate from his tournament strategy with a clear division of roles in the squad into regulars and challengers.
The first eleven has started twice so far. "We want to get more rhythm," said Nagelsmann directly after the Hungary match regarding changes to the starting line-up. But he also said: "There won't be seven changes now, I can rule that out." There is no word of any injured players who are doubtful. Nobody actually needs a break either, as there are six days to recover after the end of the preliminary round until the round of 16.
After Robert Andrich and Jonathan Tah against Scotland, two more defensive players - Antonio Rüdiger and Maximilian Mittelstädt - were yellow-carded against Hungary. One more caution against the Swiss and the player concerned would have to sit out the first knockout game. Individual yellow cards will be canceled after the quarter-finals. During training on Thursday, he spoke at length on the pitch with Dortmund central defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who had not yet been called up. A hint? "In the end, it's our duty as coaches to react," said Nagelsmann on how to deal with players who have been booked.
Record for Neuer
With his 18th game against Switzerland, Manuel Neuer becomes the sole European Championship record goalkeeper ahead of Italy's Gianluigi Buffon. The Bayern goalkeeper also overtakes Bastian Schweinsteiger as Germany's record European Championship player. Neuer had praise for the Swiss. "Basically, we have to look at our homework. We play our next game against the strongest opponent in the group," said the 38-year-old.
With four points in their account, the Swiss can go into the game against the big favorites with a free hand. A draw will secure them second place in the group, but even a defeat would have to go a long way to prevent them from reaching the last 16. "We're not quite through yet, but we're only a small step away," said team boss Murat Yakin about the standings in Group A and promised: "We will definitely qualify."
The Swiss coach is expecting an open and interesting match. "We don't have the pressure of having to win at all costs." Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored a dream goal for the Swiss in the 1-1 draw against Scotland, is looking forward to the big neighbors. "We'll be facing a different caliber with this great attack and the euphoria. But we're going into the game with confidence and are all looking forward to it. Of course we want to annoy the Germans, that's clear."
Defender Fabian Schär, who suffered a broken nose against Scotland but still played to the end, will also be involved. Unlike France superstar Kylian Mbappé, the 32-year-old Newcastle international does not need a mask to protect his nose. It was not the first broken nose in Schär's career anyway, said a media spokesman for the Swiss national team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.