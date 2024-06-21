Vorteilswelt
Formula 1 in the ticker

Spanish GP: First practice from 13:30 LIVE

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 06:09

Formula 1 returns to Barcelona for the Spanish GP. The first practice session starts at 13:30. We will be reporting live, see ticker below.

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

The interim standings:

After being challenged by McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes for four race weekends in a row, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will be hoping that the Grand Prix weekend in Spain will be easier. On the track where he won his first Formula 1 race, Verstappen is aiming for his fourth victory. The Dutchman is also hoping for a dry weekend without too many unpredictable factors.

Triple-header
The F1 race near Barcelona is the first of a triple-header and will be followed by the Austrian and British Grands Prix. "We've been back at the European races for a while and I've been preparing with the team at the factory this week for the Spanish Grand Prix, which is the first race of a busy triple-header," says Verstappen, looking ahead to the upcoming race weekend.

The championship standings:

"Barcelona will be the first race where I will present my new orange helmet. As a tribute to my fans and their support, they are pictured on the helmet and I think the final design looks really cool and detailed. I have great memories of the track, especially winning my first Formula 1 race there," said the championship leader about the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"It has a good mix of high and low speed corners and we've always done well there in the past, so hopefully we can maximize the car's performance this weekend. We want to keep the momentum from Canada going, so we're looking forward to the race this weekend and hope for good weather," concluded Verstappen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

