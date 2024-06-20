Carinthian woman affected
Disgusting protest! Seine to be used as a toilet
Since 1923, people have not been allowed to swim in the River Seine in Paris - because it is too dirty. The city has invested 1.4 billion in cleaning it up, but there are still problems with faecal bacteria. As a result, the triathlon and open water swimming at the Olympic Games from July 26 are in doubt. Carinthian Lisa Perterer knows the problem.
It will be a race against time! At the beginning of June, a test competition in open water swimming for the Olympic Games should have taken place in the Seine in Paris. However, extensive rainfall caused the river to become more polluted again - it had to be canceled. During this period, the test value for faecal bacteria was exceeded several times again (because the sewage system was flooded, among other things).
Duathlon is an issue
And the triathletes and open water swimmers will be competing for medals in the river from the end of July. "The safety of the athletes is the main thing. But I can't worry too much about that," says Carinthian triathlete Lisa Perterer. As there is no plan B for the swim, a duathlon consisting of cycling and running would be the alternative. Perterer: "That could also suit me."
Stomach problems in Sunderland
The 32-year-old has even had negative experiences with faecal bacteria. She had to pull out of the World Series competition in Sunderland last year with stomach problems. Afterwards, it was discovered that there were bacteria in the water. "I had after-effects for longer - like more than half of the athletes. I could really do without another experience like that."
Paris is even planning outdoor pools
Swimming in the dirty Seine has been banned since 1923, and by 2025 there will even be three open-air swimming pools. To showcase the good quality of the Seine's water, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and even President Emmanuel Macron have announced that they will swim in the Seine before the Games. This has angered citizens because the Seine is only now being cleaned up for the Games (at a cost of 1.4 billion euros!). Under the slogan "We poop in the Seine", people are calling on social media to do their "business" in the river on the day of the political swimming test. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.