Court of Auditors reveals
State stashes away money that the struggling municipalities lack
The State Court of Audit has thoroughly examined the 2023 state budget - the result does not give the black-blue coalition a good report card. The state's financial situation has deteriorated, while unused budget funds without earmarking have reached an all-time high.
The Upper Austrian state accounts published just under a month ago turned out better than expected: While the preliminary estimate had assumed a minus of around 90 million euros, the final result was a positive financial balance of 84 million euros.
Net assets down
Nevertheless, not everything is financially blissful in the state, as the State Court of Audit (LRH) found in its own-initiative audit published on Tuesday. On the contrary: "Compared to 2022, the state's financial situation deteriorated in the previous year," says LRH Director Rudolf Hoscher. Net assets had fallen by 26 million to 3.64 billion euros. The income statement shows a good 100 million euros more expenses - including for personnel - than income. And even the above-mentioned budget surplus of 84 million euros is 145.1 million euros less than in 2022.
The bone of contention: transfer funds
However, what the LRH dislikes the most is the high level of unused budget funds that have been carried forward for years, which reached a new high of more than 1.3 billion euros in 2023. Put simply, this is money provided by the state parliament that has not been used and is carried over to the following year. The LRH is particularly concerned about the part of this money that is not earmarked for specific projects. This amounted to 836.5 million euros in so-called freely available carry-over funds in 2023.
We stand by our recommendation to consistently push ahead with the reduction of carry-over funds and, above all, to further reduce the freely available carry-over funds - 836.5 million euros.
Rudolf Hoscher, LRH-Direktor
143.8 million euros not paid out to municipalities
What is striking is that the highest amount of surplus funds was in the municipal needs-based allocations: "Here, 143.8 million euros were to be carried over to the following year and had not yet been paid out to the municipalities." This makes SPÖ party leader Sabine Engleitner-Neu furious. With his "billion-euro shadow budget", LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) is "de facto abolishing the budgetary sovereignty of the provincial parliament. At the same time, his coffers are swelling while the municipalities are starving". Like the LRH, Engleitner-Neu calls for the reduction of carry-over funds "as well as an independent budget service to finally guarantee budget truth and transparency".
"Slaughter the piggy bank of transfer funds"
The Greens also want to see "the piggy bank called carry-over funds finally slaughtered". The money must be "invested effectively where it is urgently needed", demands club leader Severin Mayr - for example in the municipalities, which are apparently being "fooled for an x for a u" in view of the unpaid needs-based allocations.
"Structural reforms necessary"
Even FPÖ parliamentary party leader Herwig Mahr admits "that the financial situation of the state is tense". However, the party is committed to ridding the financial budget of legacy burdens in the long term, even if this is no easy task. "As soon as the situation allows it again, major efforts will be necessary with structural reforms."
