State stashes away money that the struggling municipalities lack

143.8 million euros not paid out to municipalities

What is striking is that the highest amount of surplus funds was in the municipal needs-based allocations: "Here, 143.8 million euros were to be carried over to the following year and had not yet been paid out to the municipalities." This makes SPÖ party leader Sabine Engleitner-Neu furious. With his "billion-euro shadow budget", LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) is "de facto abolishing the budgetary sovereignty of the provincial parliament. At the same time, his coffers are swelling while the municipalities are starving". Like the LRH, Engleitner-Neu calls for the reduction of carry-over funds "as well as an independent budget service to finally guarantee budget truth and transparency".