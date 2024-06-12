Youngster in the European Championship squad
Will Lamine Yamal’s Jude break Bellingham’s European Championship record?
Spain's Lamine Yamal could become the youngest player in European Championship history on Saturday. The 16-year-old FC Barcelona striker has a good chance of making the starting eleven in the tournament favorites' first group match against Croatia in Berlin (6 p.m.). Yamal turns 17 the day before the final (July 13).
The youngest European Championship footballer to date was England's Jude Bellingham (now Real Madrid) in 2021 at 17 years and 349 days. Yamal made his debut for Barcelona in the Spanish first division at the age of 15 and became the youngest debutant and goalscorer in the Spanish national team last year in the 7-1 win over Georgia at 16 years and 57 days.
Yamal wouldn't have minded "watching the European Championship on the sofa with my mother", as he said in an interview with the Spanish portal "AS". The young star was also considered a candidate for Spain's selection for the Olympic Games in Paris. However, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have ruled out the possibility of one of their professionals taking part in the European Championship and the Summer Games.
Olympics on TV, European Championships on the pitch
Now Yamal wants to shine with Spain in Germany. "We didn't come here for a walk in the park, but to make history. I hope we go far, then I'll watch the Olympics on TV," he explained.
Yamal is currently finishing school. "I have online lessons and it's going well. I hope the teacher doesn't fail me," he said in the interview. His role models? "The number one is Messi, but I've also learned a lot from Neymar."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.