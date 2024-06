St. Pölten’s new head of sport has a good stomach

Freitag himself played for Wr. Neustadt and Innsbruck in the Bundesliga, and the 34-year-old was sports director at Leoben last season after his active career came to an end. But only until April, because after the resignation of coach Rene Poms, he also pulled the ripcord at the Styrians, who were later refused a license. In this respect, he has a good stomach for troubled waters.