Dispute between neighbors leads to Cobra operation

In the end, however, it was a neighborhood dispute that kept the emergency services on their toes. The police received an emergency call at around 5.30 pm. A man (35) had pulled out his handgun and threatened his opponent (59). The two Austrians, who live in the same block of flats, have known each other for many years - and are said to have been arguing with each other for just as long. Now the conflict has come to a head.