Vasiliki Alexandri on course for a medal at the European Championships

Vasiliki Alexandri has taken the first step on her way to the gold medal she dreamed of at the European Championships. The 27-year-old soloist was the best in the preliminary round on Monday and made it through to the final of the free skate. "I am satisfied. It felt very clean," said Vasiliki Alexandri after her first performance in Belgrade. "It's the first competition, so you're not that relaxed yet. But I was more relaxed than at other competitions before."